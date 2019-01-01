Tips to stay committed to your New Year’s resolutions

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - January to December is certainly a long journey, but 365 days is 365 chances to stay on track with your New Year’s resolution, according to a professional life coach.
We all say it: “be healthier", “live more in the moment”, "try new things”, but new year’s resolutions are not a new concept. So why do most of us try and fail time and time again?
“A lot of people go into it without a plan," Elyssa Lassiter said, "it’s not so much to say I want to work out in 2019 or I want to go to the gym more. What days are you going to the gym? What are you going to do while you’re there? Are there classes you like to do?”
Elyssa Lassiter coaches clients under her “Say Life!” brand.
She suggests making a plan: write it down and share your resolution with someone that can hold you accountable as well.
Lassiter believes that accountability is key, and says that finding a friend that will commit to a new year’s resolution will help keep you in check.
Another tip: Have a clear vision of what you want, to make your own goals more attainable.
“Define your definition of success. How will you measure success if you don’t know what it looks like?” she said.
Lassiter says it is easy to get sidetracked so the main thing to remember is why you took on these resolutions in the first place.
“Don’t feel 'oh man I had this slice of pizza and that’s going to derail my day. You don’t have to let it do that, and every day - every moment - is a great chance to start now," she said.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.