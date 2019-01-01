Rescuers pull baby from rubble of collapsed building in Russia

RUSSIA (CNN) - The new year started off with a miracle in Russia Tuesday.
Rescuers saved an infant from the rubble of a collapsed building in the city of Magnitogorsk.
That's according to Russian government officials, who say the baby was hospitalized in serious condition.
The infant was rescued 35 hours after the collapse, reports say.
The collapse was caused by a natural gas explosion.
“The child was saved because it was in a crib and wrapped warmly,” said regional governor Boris Dubrovsky, according to the Interfax news agency.
Rescue crews are pushing forward with an effort to dismantle structures around the site of the collapse.
