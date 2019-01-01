Police investigating damage from possible celebratory gunfire

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 1, 2019 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 10:50 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Police officers in Central Virginia were investigating damage Tuesday caused by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.

In Henrico County, police say a family woke up to find a bullet hole in a home in the 4600 block of Brittles Lane.

In Chesterfield County, residents in an apartment on Boulder Springs Drive say they found what looked like a bullet hole in their home.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Prior to the New Year’s holiday, police urged residents to avoid celebrating by firing a gun into the air.

If someone is injured due to celebratory gunfire in Virginia, the person who fired the gun can face a felony charge, thanks to “Brendon’s Law.”

The law went into effect a few years ago following the death of 7-year-old Brendon Mackey, who was struck by a bullet before a fireworks display at Swift Creek Reservoir on July 4, 2013.

No arrests have been made in that case.

