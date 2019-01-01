NASA spacecraft’s deep-space flyby a success

(RNN) - For NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, it’s mission accomplished.
The spacecraft successfully flew by an object about the size of Washington, D.C., in the extreme outer solar system.
A first image was released by Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, and they said more images will follow on Wednesday.
The object is called Ultima Thule, which is a medieval term for “beyond the known world.”
The most distant object ever explored by the space agency, it lies in the outer edge of the solar system, more than 4 billion miles from Earth.
Experts believe the icy mass hasn’t changed much in more than 4 billion years, which should hold some clues about the early history of the solar system.
“We don’t have a lot of information on the composition. That’s one of the things we’re really excited to learn,” said Kelsi Singer, mission co-investigator.
