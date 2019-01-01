$1 million ticket sold in Richmond area for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 1, 2019 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 10:49 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Three lucky people will start the new year as millionaires!

The winning numbers for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle have been announced:

  1. Ticket #163551 (bought at Four Mile Run Shell, 4060 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington) 
  2. Ticket #260608 (bought at 7-Eleven, 14533 Lee Road, Chantilly) 
  3. Ticket #298640 (bought at Sheetz, 20 South Providence Road, Chesterfield) 

Five other winning tickets are worth $100,000:

  • Ticket #014979 (bought at Fas Mart, 1248 Crozet Avenue, Crozet)
  • Ticket #077974 (bought at Hari Sai Exxon, 10400 Ridgefield Parkway, Henrico)
  • Ticket #091470 (bought at Handy Mart, 1611 Senseny Road, Winchester)
  • Ticket #192129 (bought at 7-Eleven, 100 Draper Road, Blacksburg)
  • Ticket #325214 (bought at 7-Eleven, 13639 Dumfries Road, Manassas)

Another 500 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website.

