Mega Millions New Year’s Day prize reaches $425 million

(CNN) - Some lucky person could start off 2019 with a bang by winning a fortune.
The big prize for the Mega Millions New Year’s Day drawing is a whopping $425 million.
The cash option stands at about $255 million.
The drawing will be the fifth time Mega Millions has been drawn on the first day of a new year, and Mega Millions said the jackpot has been won once on New Year’s Day - on Jan. 1, 2008.
Mega Millions had five jackpot winners in 2018. The winner of the record $1.5 billion jackpot in October - a ticketholder in South Carolina - still hasn’t come forward to claim the prize.
