Child rushed to hospital after falling into a rhino exhibit

MELBOURNE, FL (WWSB) - A child was flown to the hospital, after falling into the Rhino exhibit at a South Florida zoo.
Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon.
BCFR says the child was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.
The child's mother was also injured and was taken by ambulance to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The BCFR is referring all other information to zoo officials.
No details have been released on how the child fell into the exhibit or the nature of the child’s injuries.
