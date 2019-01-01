Airbnb hosts earn $104 million in Virginia in 2018

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Airbnb says nearly 750,000 guests in Virginia helped host homes earn a total of $104 million in 2018.
“2018 was another great year for Airbnb in Virginia, with more local residents and small businesses able to benefit from the economic opportunities created by home sharing than ever before,” said Liz DeBold Fusco, spokesperson for Airbnb, in a press release posted by WVIR. “As we reflect on this past year and celebrate the beginning of a new one, we are proud to have played a small role in countless memories and cultural exchanges statewide -- from college commencements to summer trips to the holiday season.
Airbnb says it “significantly expanded ‘Experiences’ throughout Virginia in 2018,” including offering “handcrafted activities led by local experts" in cities such as Richmond, Norfolk and Charlottesville.
“Airbnb Experiences is creating new economic opportunities for Virginia residents by allowing them to unlock their talents and interests and make money from them, catering to the hundreds of millions of people that use Airbnb’s platform to discover unique and authentic travel experiences,” the company said in a news release.
In Central Virginia, two counties landed in the state’s top 40 counties with guest arrivals:
- Henrico, 5,100 guests, making more than $559,000
- Hanover, 2,200 guests, making $220,000
Airbnb says it expected to expand its “Experiences” in 2019.
