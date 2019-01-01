Airbnb hosts earn $104 million in Virginia in 2018

“2018 was another great year for Airbnb in Virginia, with more local residents and small businesses able to benefit from the economic opportunities created by home sharing than ever before,” said Liz DeBold Fusco, spokesperson for Airbnb, in a press release posted by WVIR. “As we reflect on this past year and celebrate the beginning of a new one, we are proud to have played a small role in countless memories and cultural exchanges statewide -- from college commencements to summer trips to the holiday season.