UN threatens to slash Yemen food aid over theft by rebels

A bucket filled with bread at a shelter for displaced persons in Ibb, Yemen, is shown in this Aug. 3, 2018, photo. AP’s investigation found that large amounts of international food aid is making into the country, but once there, the food often isn’t getting to people who need it most. Factions on all sides of the conflict have kept food from communities not in their favor, diverted it to front-line combat units or sold it for profit on the black market. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) (AP)