All-clear given after third ‘suspicious package’ of day forces evacuations in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police gave the all-clear after a “suspicious package” was found in Chesterfield.
Police asked people to stay away from the 15100 block of Timsberry Circle around 4 p.m., when the package was discovered.
A few apartments were evacuated while the scene was investigated.
This was the third suspicious package or envelope found New Year’s Eve day throughout the area. The first was found at the northeast side of Capitol Square Monday morning. Shortly after, a suspicious package was found at the Anthem building on Staples Mill Road.
The all-clear was given for the third just before 8 p.m.
