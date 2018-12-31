Richmond Police find man shot in vehicle

By NBC12 Newsroom | December 30, 2019 at 7:08 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 7:09 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - An evening shooting sent one man to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Richmond Police responded to the 3400 block of Maury Street at approximately 5:48 p.m. for reports of random gunfire.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injury.

Major Crimes and Forensics personnel are currently on scene investigating the incident.

There is no suspect information currently available.

