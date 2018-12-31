Suspicious envelope at Capitol Square sent to state lab

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Capitol Police officers, fire crews and a Hazmat team investigated a suspicious package that was found at the northeast side of Capitol Square on Monday morning.
An initial test says it is unlikely the envelope that was found around 6 a.m. at the base of the Civil Rights Memorial had explosives, but it is being sent to a state lab for testing.
“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of those who work, live and visit here,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief, “so we want to let those at the state lab take a closer look so we can be absolutely certain.”
Capitol Square remained open during the investigation, but visitors were were directed around the area where authorities were working.
