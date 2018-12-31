Police investigating after shooting victim walks into hospital

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting after a victim walked into VCU Medical Center tonight.
Police were notified of a “walk-in” shooting victim at approximately 9:48 p.m.
The victim is currently being treated for his non-life-threatening injury.
Detectives are interviewing the victim to gather details surrounding the incident.
Richmond Police units are searching for a crime scene in the area of East Brookland Park Boulevard.
There is no suspect information currently available.
