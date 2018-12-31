Out celebrating 2019’s arrival? Here’s how to get home safely

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s that time of year - hopes are high for a new year and resolutions have yet to be broken. But in order to meet those goals, you’ve got to make it into the new year.
If you’re out celebrating on Monday night, there are several options to get home safely.
Kirkland Charity has been a ride share driver for three years. He says there’s nothing like giving rides on New Year’s Eve.
“It can be an adventure,” he laughed.
He says the round trip cost for your party plans are a steal compared to what you could pay if you get busted for being boozy behind the wheel.
The average DUI costs $10,000. That’s the equivalent of a taxi ride from DC to Los Angeles and heading to a final destination near Denver.
If that wasn’t enough to convince you to let someone else take you home tonight, some ride-share services are offering discounts so long as you schedule a ride in advance.
GRTC is offering free Pulse rides between 6 p.m. Monday until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Law firm Allen and Allen is once again offering free rides home for party goers, in partnership with Lyft. One important note, though, is that Allen and Allen is paying for 20 miles up to $50 and only to take you home, not to bar hop.
Check the Allen & Allen Facebook page at 10 p.m. and midnight in order to get the codes for this free ride.
