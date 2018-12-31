New Year’s Eve: Rainy and warm; where to celebrate; getting home safely

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tell us if you’ve heard this before ... it’s going to RAIN today! It’s only fitting since 2018 has been the second rainiest year on record, right?
If you’re heading out to celebrate the ringing in of 2019, it will be quite warm though:
Bars, concert venues, Kings Dominion ... here’s the list of more than 20 places to celebrate in the Richmond area!
Can’t wait to midnight? Well then, grab the family and head over to the Science Museum. A “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration includes a ball drop with 2,019 bouncy balls. YES ... 2,019 bouncy balls.
Virginia State Police troopers, local police and sheriff’s deputies will be out in force over the New Year’s holiday to keep roads safe from drunk drivers.
This year’s safety campaign is “Act Like It,” which “reminds Virginians that people who drink and drive are not acting like responsible adults."
If you’re not taking a designated driver out with you Monday night, you can get home by:
And, as we mentioned, it rain a lot this year. More than half the year had days with measurable precipitation.
On average, Richmond usually gets around 40 to 44 inches a year but back in May and June we got 10 inches of rain each of those months.
