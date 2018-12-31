Man suffers medical emergency, dies in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A 72-year-old man died Monday after police say he suffered a medical emergency and then crashed.
Police say Timothy Brown ran off the road in the 10800 block of Avening Road around 11 a.m. His vehicle came to stop in a ditch.
Brown was unresponsive when police found him. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
