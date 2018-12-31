Health care, schools top finance-heavy agenda in states

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2018 file photo, Texas Governor Greg Abbott smiles before a gubernatorial debate against his Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez at the LBJ Library in Austin, Texas. Decisions about health care and education will top the agenda in many state capitols as lawmakers convene in new sessions in 2019. Abbott and the Republican-controlled Legislature will be wrestling with whether to tap as much as $5 billion from the state’s rainy-day fund to pay for the recovery from Hurricane Harvey, which swamped the southeast portion of the state in August 2017. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool) (Nick Wagner)