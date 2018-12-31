All-clear given after suspicious package found at Anthem building

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police, fire and Hazmat crews investigated a suspicious package Monday morning just after 8 a.m. at the Anthem building on Staples Mill Road.
Police say a witness saw someone on the grounds wearing a backpack - that same backpack was found unattended later.
A bomb squad was deployed to destroy the backpack.
“Public Safety is paramount, and first responders are working closely with management and security to ensure everyone is safe,” police said. “EOD responded to the scene to evaluate the package. For community members in the area a loud noise may have been heard. This was caused by Henrico EOD and their process of evaluating the package.”
Business operated as normal and no evacuations were ordered.
Police said after destroying the package, it was determined that it was "consistent with a backpack containing personal effects.”
The scene was isolated to the parking deck at the building.
