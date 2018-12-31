Forecast: Warm and breezy to ring in the New Year

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Rain showers return for New Year’s Eve with warmer temperatures returning...it could be in the mid 60s at midnight!
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Chilly during the morning into the afternoon with temperatures rising in the evening into the upper 50s. Could be 60+ overnight! (Rain Chance 70%)
TUESDAY: Happy New Year 2019: Mostly to partly cloudy and warm with a few showers possible before sunrise. Starting and ending in the 60s! Breezy, especially in the morning.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.