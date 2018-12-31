Babysitter charged after 7-month-old dies in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A 33-year-old woman faces a felony child neglect charge connected to the death of a 7-month-old baby in Chesterfield.
Police say a 7-month-old girl arrived to Chippenham Hospital on Dec. 27 after a reported fall. She was admitted with severe head trauma.
The baby died on Dec. 30.
The child’s babysitter - Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez - was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with felony child neglect. She is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court appearance on Jan. 3.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
