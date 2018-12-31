According to LeBron James, LeBron James is the ‘greatest player of all time’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - LeBron James declared himself as the "greatest player of all time because of the Cavaliers championship run in 2016.
James, who left Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018 offseason, said the Cavaliers' comeback to win the 2016 NBA Championship against the Golden State Warriors propelled him to the top of the list.
“That one right there made me the greatest player of all time,” James proclaimed during an interview from ESPN’s “More Than an Athlete” that aired on Sunday. He said
James added, “Everybody was talking how they were the greatest team ever assembled, and for us to come back the way we came back, I was like, you did something special.”
To compare the two, Michael Jordan hols five MVP awards compared to James’s four. Jordan also has three more NBA titles than James with six total. James, on the other hand, is close to passing Jordan on the NBA all-time scoring list.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.