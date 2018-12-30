Woman killed by lion at NC animal center; lion also killed

YANCEYVILLE, NC (RNN) - One person is dead after being attacked by a lion Sunday afternoon at North Carolina’s Conservators Center.
According to WNCN, the lion escaped a locked area of an enclosure as an animal keeper performed routine cleaning. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Alexandra Black, an intern at the center.
Black was passionate about the industry and “wanted to spend a lifetime around these animals,” according to Mindy Stinner, executive director and co-founder of the center.
The lion was later killed by gunfire, so officials could retrieve Black’s body.
The Conservators Center, located in Caswell County, will be closed until further notice. It released the following statement to local media:
