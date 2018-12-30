Man in wheelchair rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was struck by a car Saturday night.
Police say a 50-year-old man in a wheelchair was hit by a car in the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway around 10 p.m. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center with with life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday, people left flowers in front of the home of ‘Sid,’ a resident of the Shady Hills Trailer Park, who neighbors say was the victim of the accident.
“We used to have a few drinks together - a good time when I lived right here, next door to him," William Tillis said. "I’m going to miss him, if anything happens, I am.”
Others in the community tell us that there is constant foot traffic along Jefferson Davis Highway.
“[Jefferson Davis is] full of people that are walking on the side of the road, people should watch out for them all the time anyway," said Chris Pettway.
Pettway also says he knew the victim, occasionally pushing him along in his wheelchair.
He calls it “eerie” to see the now damaged mobility device sitting empty in front of his neighbor’s home.
Penny Herring, the supposed victim’s next door neighbor calls the former Marine a “fighter."
She mentioned that her neighbor could walk, and only used the wheelchair occasionally.
Herring describes the man as someone who liked to be around other people - especially his neighbors.
“I want to see him alright. See him back here," she said.
Police say the driver did stay on scene.
We are working to get an update on the condition of the victim, as the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
