The Latest: Congo counts ballots after day of voting snags

After closing time for Congo's election, at least one polling station was just preparing to open. The voting center at Les Anges school in Kinshasa had not opened during the day because it did not have battery cables to power the voting machines and the center did not have a voters' roll. The station finally got the cables and the list of registered voters and was getting ready to open for voting after official closing time. Election officials said they would stay open until everyone in line had voted. As darkness began to fall an electricity generator was set up to help people vote in darkness.