'Pretty cool’: Harlem Globetrotters dazzle Richmond Coliseum crowd

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters made a pit stop on their world tour in Richmond, playing against the Washington Generals on Saturday.
The legendary team, known for wowing the audience with their skills, played an afternoon game and an evening game on Saturday, with a ceremony honoring Richmond native ‘Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson.
“I saw them on TV, but never in person," said Jay Tucker, "It’s pretty cool.”
Tucker attended with his family, giving the Globetrotters a chance to showcase their knack for sports and entertainment to a new generation of fans.
Young fan Makhai Coles sat court side along with his mother and grandfather, allowing him to take part in the Globetrotters' halftime show with dozens of other children in the stands.
Coles’ mother, Shakira, tells us the her son is a big fan of the sport and was already excited to be at the game - let alone be a part of the show.
Saturday’s stop was part of the team’s world tour, which will see them compete on all sides of the US, along with Mexico, and some scheduled stops in Europe and Australia.
While the road ahead may look exhausting for the team, Globetrotters Guard 'Jet’ Rivers says it’s all worth it just to see the smiles he put on the faces of his fans.
“I remember being a kid, and I remember coming to Harlem Globetrotter games, so I remember that feeling," Rivers said.
The team honored ‘Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson, a local Richmond native who played for the team back in the 1950’s, and is touted as the oldest living Globetrotter at 91 years old.
