Harden scores 41, Rockets beat Pelicans 108-104

"That's what I play for," Harden said when asked about being compared to the Big O. "That's what you play the game of basketball for, to be mentioned in the name with the greats. Obviously, I have a long way to go, but that's what I put my jersey on for, that's what I lace my shoes up for, to go out there and be the best that I can be and when it's all said and done, be mentioned as one of the best basketball players to ever touch a basketball."