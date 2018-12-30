Former Afghanistan commander warns of plans to cut troops

FILE- In this March 11, 2013, file photo retired U.S. Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal speaks during a forum called "Ask What You Can Do For America's Veterans" at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. The former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says that withdrawing up to half the 14,000 American troops serving there reduces the incentive for the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal after more than 17 years of war. McChrystal says on ABC’s “This Week” that the U.S. has “basically traded away the biggest leverage point we have.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (AP)