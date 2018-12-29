Law requiring CA retailers to sell animals from rescue shelters takes effect Tuesday

(RNN) - California made history last year when Assembly Bill 485 made it the first state to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits that don’t come from rescue shelters.
Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill on Oct. 13, 2017. On Tuesday, that law takes effect.
Stores face $500 fines for each violation of the law, according to the Los Angeles Times.
It will help the state cripple the supply of animals retailers get from puppy mills, organizations that produce animals in inhumane mass-breeding facilities.
The Companion Animal Protection Society praised the passage of the bill last year, saying they spent years laying the groundwork for this moment.
