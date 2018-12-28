Surveillance video shows two men stealing dirt bikes from Henrico store

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for two men who they say stole two dirt bikes from Ken’s Cycle Center.
The men are accused of scoping out the bike store Wednesday, unsuccessfully trying to break in Thursday then coming back Friday, breaking in and stealing two bikes worth over $16,000.
“We were just shocked they were able to get in and out so quickly," General Manager Emily Franklin said.
The video shows two men breaking into Ken’s Cycle Center on East Nine Mile Road last Friday rolling away with two bikes. One was worth over $7,000 and the other over $9,000.
“It’s just really hurtful to have someone come in and try to tear it down in just one day," Franklin said.
Franklin says it’s a family business and has been a staple in the community for over 43 years.
Franklin says these aren’t regular motorcycles.
“You don’t need anything for these bikes so they were able to just start them because they are off road bikes," Franklin said.
The two crooks spent days trying to steal the bikes.
“We believe they were in here Wednesday during the day and spoke with a couple of us and they had scoped out the store," Franklin said.
Then the duo came back the next day, on Thursday, trying to break the glass by throwing bricks into the door, but the door was stronger than they were.
“Safety glass! It’s pretty hard to get through just throwing something at it. The glass was just broken which we had experienced before," Franklin said.
These guys didn’t stop. they were back Friday and found another way in.
“Broke out one of our windows, came in and went right to the bikes they wanted. They were in and out in less than a minute," Franklin said.
Neighboring surveillance cameras caught clear pictures of the two men.
The driver has the word “North” tattooed on his hand.
“We are a very small family owned business we work everyday. we worked hard to build this business," Franklin said.
If you can identify either of them, call Henrico police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
