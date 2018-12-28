Police to be out in force over New Year’s holiday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Troopers, local police and sheriff’s deputies will be out in force over the New Year’s holiday to keep roads safe from drunk drivers.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36 percent of all fatal traffic incidents across the nation involved drunk drivers during last year’s New Year’s holiday.
“We are proud of our officers who are on Virginia roads this time of year to deter impaired drivers and keep residents safe,” said Ashland Police Department Chief and President of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Douglas A. Goodman, Jr. “We want Virginians to ring in the New Year safe and sound, so we encourage residents to get a safe ride home and to know that we will be out there to apprehend those who don’t.”
This year’s safety campaign is “Act Like It,” which “reminds Virginians that people who drink and drive are not acting like responsible adults. Targeting the most at-risk population of males 21-35, the campaign’s message is that if you are old enough to drink, act like it, and get a safe ride home.”
