Police warn about celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Officials are reminding citizens not to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire.
Last year, the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications received more than 180 reports of random gunfire over the evening of Dec. 31, 2017.
Random gunfire and fireworks are illegal in the City of Richmond.
The Richmond Police Department says “officers from every unit of the Richmond Police Department will be focused on public safety, working to crack down on motorists who are driving while impaired as well as incidents of ‘celebratory’ gunfire.”
Firing a gun within city limits is illegal, RPD says.
“Officers throughout the city will be responding to calls of random gunfire and will identify offenders and make arrests,” the Richmond Police Department said in a news release.
If someone is injured due to celebratory gunfire, the person who fired the gun can face a felony charge, thanks to “Brendon’s Law.”
The law went into effect a few years ago following the death of 7-year-old Brendon Mackey, who was struck by a bullet before a fireworks display at Swift Creek Reservoir on July 4, 2013.
No arrests have been made in that case.
