Do you recognize him? Ashland bank robber still on the run

Ashland bank robber considered armed and dangerous
December 27, 2018

ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) - The FBI Richmond Division’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is searching for a man who robbed an Ashland bank earlier this month.

The FBI says the man entered the M&T bank on Sliding Hill Road on Dec. 7, approached a teller, produced a demand note and said he was armed with a gun.

“The victim teller complied with the demand, and the subject fled the bank,” the FBI said.

The suspect never displayed a weapon, but says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

