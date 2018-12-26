Virginia Lottery ‘Thank a Teacher Art Contest’ closes Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Calling all young artists!
The Virginia Lottery “Thank a Teacher Art Contest” end Feb. 1
All K-12 students in Virginia public schools are encourage to create artwork that could appear on thank-you notes to teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May. Submission can be entered online.
“Last year we were blown away by the talent of some of Virginia’s youngest artists, and we can’t wait to bring the program back for a second year,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “It’s our mission to benefit Virginia’s K-12 public schools, and these special, personalized thank-you notes are another way to celebrate our remarkable state educators.”
Winners will also receive a $150 gift card and $1,000 for their school’s art department, plus the chance at being featured on the cards.
The Virginia Lottery partners with the Virginia PTA and Virginia Tourism Corporation to send more than 100,000 thank-you notes to teachers across the Commonwealth.
“I am continually inspired by Virginia’s students, and it’s energizing to see their ideas come to life through art,” said Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “Arts programs are an invaluable part of our education system and this contest helps celebrate the artistic abilities of students from every corner of the Commonwealth.”
Winners will be selected from three levels: elementary school, middle school and high school.
For more information, visit www.ThankaTeacherVA.com.
