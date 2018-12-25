Forecast: Rain showers likely for New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rain showers return for New Year’s Eve on Monday with warmer temperatures returning.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Chilly during the morning into the afternoon with temperatures rising in the evening into the upper 50s. (Rain Chance 70%)
TUESDAY: Happy New Year 2019: Mostly to partly cloudy and warm with a few showers possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.