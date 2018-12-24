2018’s most ‘clicked’ local stories from NBC12

2018’s most ‘clicked’ local stories from NBC12
December 24, 2018 at 1:44 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 11:28 PM

(WWBT) - Can you believe that 2018 is almost over? Where did the time go?

As many reflect on the past year, we're looking back at some of the stories that were most popular online.

The most "clicked" local stories of the year are based on page views on our website and news app.

Thank you for coming to us for your news and weather. We look forward to keeping you informed in 2019! Have a happy New Year!

#12 - Dangerous plant that could cause burns, blindness found in Virginia

Sap from the Giant Hogweed could cause blindness. (Source: Virginia Invasive Species)
It was a concern for many after Giant Hogweed was spotted in Virginia. Sap from the Giant Hogweed, which can be between 8 and 14 feet tall, can cause your skin to be severely burned just by sunlight. If the sap gets into your eyes, it can leave you blind. A Spotsylvania teen did have a run in with the plant and ended up getting third-degree burns on his face and arms.

Teen recovering after coming in contact with dangerous Hogweed plant

Check out this video for some more facts about Giant Hogweed and how to spot it:

Giant Hogweed Facts

#11 - Caterer who did not show for wedding does it again

It was supposed to be the happiest day in their life for two couples, but the day turned sour after a Richmond executive chef, Frank Crump, took their money and didn’t show up for either wedding. Both couples tried to get their money back, but say Crump kept blowing them off.

Caterer who did not show for wedding does it again

#10 - Virginia child dies after being left in hot car

A Henrico County toddler died Wednesday after being left in a hot car in Goochland County. Deputies said 17-month-old Riaan Gondesi’s father left him in the car which was parked in the uncovered deck of a parking garage at the Capitol One campus West Creek Business Park. The boy’s father said he had simply forgotten to drop the child off at daycare.

Virginia child dies after being left in hot car

#9 - ‘Go back to Africa’: Business owner criticized over Facebook post

A Chesterfield business came under fire after a restaurant owner was accused of posting a racist message on her personal Facebook Page.

It appeared on Maxie's Facebook page this summer.
The comment on Judy Maxie’s page told Congresswoman Maxine Waters to go back to Africa, as the owner of Caddy’s restaurant accused Waters of being racist. In a matter of hours, criticism over Judy Maxie’s comments led her restaurant to disable its Facebook page.

"Go back to Africa": Chesterfield business owner criticized over Facebook post

The Facebook post caused patrons to say they may stay away from the restaurant.

“To hear anyone talking about sending somebody back to Africa is very upsetting. Just in the fact that we all come from different places, that’s what makes America great,” said Deon Hamner.

The posts have been deleted, but the community is still asking questions.

Posted by NBC12 on Tuesday, June 26, 2018

#8 - 7-year-old boy dies after contracting the flu

Kevin Baynes, Jr. died less than 48 hours after getting sick at school.
This heartbreaking story comes from Hurt, Virginia.

Kevin Baynes, Jr., 7, died less than 48 hours after getting sick at school. The young boy died at the end of January after testing positive for the flu and strep throat. After coming home from the hospital with some medicine, Kevin’s older sister found him cold and lifeless. The family tried CPR and the hospital worked to revive him, but it was too late.

#7 - Wind blows tractor-trailer truck onto car, shutting down bridge

Three people were taken to the hospital after winds knocked over a tractor-trailer, causing it to crash into a car in Richmond County in March.

Three people are in the hospital after winds knocked over a tractor-trailer, causing it to crash into a car.

Posted by NBC12 on Friday, March 2, 2018

A heavy gust of wind knocked the tractor-trailer onto the driver side and blew it into the eastbound lane on the Downing Bridge, crashing into a small SUV. The cleanup and high winds caused the bridge to shutdown for a time.

#6 - VA church hangs mannequin from a tree

A church’s Easter-inspired display caused a few to raise some eyebrows in March. Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church hung a make-shift mannequin from a tree to represent what they say is the betrayal and ultimate suicide of Judas, the disciple who betrayed Jesus.

Mannequin hanging outside of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (Source: jenkinsjm3)
#5 - Police pursuit with stolen armored personnel carrier

Stolen armored personnel carrier stopped after joyride through Richmond city

Now, this is definitely something you do not see every day, but also not something you’ll likely forget anytime soon. Remember the armored personnel carrier that went through downtown Richmond? We thought so.

TANK JOYRIDE

This was a wild scene! We're glad to hear there were no crashes associated with this medium-speed pursuit. https://buff.ly/2JvLVZW

Posted by NBC12 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Joshua Philip Yabut - a first lieutenant assigned as the commander of the Petersburg-based Headquarters Company, 276th Engineer Battalion - is accused of taking the APC from Fort Pickett and driving it up I-95, through the city of Richmond driving down The Boulevard in Scott’s Addition, along Broad Street in “The Fan” before surrendering at East Broad and 11th Streets.

Joshua Yabut posted selfies during the incident to his Twitter page. (Source: movrcx/Twitter)
You also had a lot to say about this in your Facebook comments on this post.

Police pursuing stolen armored personnel carrier through Richmond city

Check out this video of the stolen armored personnel carrier (not a tank) traveling through Richmond >> http://bit.ly/2ECz1HB (Video courtesy Parker Slaybaugh)

Posted by NBC12 on Tuesday, June 5, 2018

#4 - Charlottesville Rally Trial

Guilty.

That was the verdict a 12-person jury handed down in early December for James Fields Jr., the man who plowed into a crowd during the Unite the Right rally in August 2017. The jury recommend life, plus 419 year in prison.

Jury recommends life, plus 419-year sentence for James Fields Jr.
James Fields Jr. guilty

GUILTY VERDICT: James Fields found guilty of 1st degree murder and 9 other charges. Jasmine Turner NBC12 has an update >> http://bit.ly/2BWljga

Posted by NBC12 on Friday, December 7, 2018
Fields verdict press conference

BREAKING: A jury recommended the man who plowed into a Charlottesville crowd in August 2017, killing Heather Heyer, spend the rest of his life behind bars >> http://bit.ly/2SEaTHx

Posted by NBC12 on Tuesday, December 11, 2018

#3 - Early December snow

It felt like winter had just arrived and before we knew it, some places had nearly a foot of snow! We hope you enjoyed the snow days! Even though it was a pain to drive in, it sure was pretty!

SNOW DAY!

It just keeps SNOWING AND SNOWING SNOWING! How much did you get today?>> http://bit.ly/2Eo7sSi This is a live look from our tower cam on Midlothian Turnpike.

Posted by NBC12 on Sunday, December 9, 2018

You even sent us some GORGEOUS photos! It just shows how beautiful our home is!

Here’s a look from the sky of the snow blanketing Richmond!

A view of the snow from Sky 12

The snow caused the schools to close for a couple of days and a Prince George County family spent it building “Fluffy,” the 21-foot-tall snowman!

Giant "Fluffy" snow creation

#2 - Naked man shot on I-95

The Richmond Police Department released body cam and surveillance camera footage following the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters on I-95.

During a press conference, Police Chief Alfred Durham showed traffic cameras from the city of Richmond that showed Peters hitting another vehicle and not stopping.

Peters then crashed his car, exited the vehicle and ran onto to interstate.

The police body cam footage shows Officer Michael Nyantakyi call for backup while holding his stun gun.

Body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

Nyantakyi deployed his stun gun, but one of the prongs did not hit him, Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said Friday. Peters then attempts to grab the stun gun and does not back away from the officer.

Nyantakyi then fires his gun, and Peters eventually collapses. The entire incident lasted a mere 18 seconds.

"I don’t have answers. We want a fair and thorough investigation. Do not pass judgement. If you do, shame on you," said Richmond's police chief.

Posted by NBC12 on Friday, May 25, 2018

#1 - Hurricane Florence sparks deadly tornadoes

We’ve finally made it to the most clicked story of 2018, which is a day that none of us will likely forget.

While Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc across the Carolinas with rain and flooding, it also spawned a deadly tornado outbreak across Central Virginia.

Aerial footage shows extent of tornado damage

TORNADO WARNING IN SOUTHERN VIRGINIA

Posted by NBC12 on Monday, September 17, 2018

The National Weather Service said the outbreak of tornadoes on Sept. 17, was the most active tornado day in more than a year for Virginia with 10 confirmed tornadoes.

The first confirmed tornado was at 10:35 a.m. in Mecklenburg County. Then starting at 1:33 p.m. in Hanover, several more tornadoes were confirmed near Richmond, including one in Chesterfield that killed one person.

Drone footage of tornado in Virginia

The NWS issued 28 tornado warnings that day, with many of those overlapping.

In a report from the NWS, the weather on Sept. 27, as remnants from Florence tracked north created “near-ideal conditions for low-topped supercells to produce tornadoes in the Richmond metro area."

Many of you sent videos as the storms tracked across the area.

Hull Street tornado

Tornado from Hull Street Road from Craig Knight. MORE PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: https://bit.ly/2xuTvw6

Posted by NBC12 on Monday, September 17, 2018
Tornado rips through Chesterfield

WOW! Watch as a tornado rips apart a roof on a Chesterfield business. (Source: John Guth) * WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

Posted by NBC12 on Monday, September 17, 2018
NBC12 Viewer video of tornado near Huguenot Bridge

