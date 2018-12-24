2018’s most ‘clicked’ local stories from NBC12

(WWBT) - Can you believe that 2018 is almost over? Where did the time go?
As many reflect on the past year, we're looking back at some of the stories that were most popular online.
The most "clicked" local stories of the year are based on page views on our website and news app.
Thank you for coming to us for your news and weather. We look forward to keeping you informed in 2019! Have a happy New Year!
It was a concern for many after Giant Hogweed was spotted in Virginia. Sap from the Giant Hogweed, which can be between 8 and 14 feet tall, can cause your skin to be severely burned just by sunlight. If the sap gets into your eyes, it can leave you blind. A Spotsylvania teen did have a run in with the plant and ended up getting third-degree burns on his face and arms.
Check out this video for some more facts about Giant Hogweed and how to spot it:
It was supposed to be the happiest day in their life for two couples, but the day turned sour after a Richmond executive chef, Frank Crump, took their money and didn’t show up for either wedding. Both couples tried to get their money back, but say Crump kept blowing them off.
A Henrico County toddler died Wednesday after being left in a hot car in Goochland County. Deputies said 17-month-old Riaan Gondesi’s father left him in the car which was parked in the uncovered deck of a parking garage at the Capitol One campus West Creek Business Park. The boy’s father said he had simply forgotten to drop the child off at daycare.
A Chesterfield business came under fire after a restaurant owner was accused of posting a racist message on her personal Facebook Page.
The comment on Judy Maxie’s page told Congresswoman Maxine Waters to go back to Africa, as the owner of Caddy’s restaurant accused Waters of being racist. In a matter of hours, criticism over Judy Maxie’s comments led her restaurant to disable its Facebook page.
The Facebook post caused patrons to say they may stay away from the restaurant.
“To hear anyone talking about sending somebody back to Africa is very upsetting. Just in the fact that we all come from different places, that’s what makes America great,” said Deon Hamner.
This heartbreaking story comes from Hurt, Virginia.
Kevin Baynes, Jr., 7, died less than 48 hours after getting sick at school. The young boy died at the end of January after testing positive for the flu and strep throat. After coming home from the hospital with some medicine, Kevin’s older sister found him cold and lifeless. The family tried CPR and the hospital worked to revive him, but it was too late.
Three people were taken to the hospital after winds knocked over a tractor-trailer, causing it to crash into a car in Richmond County in March.
A heavy gust of wind knocked the tractor-trailer onto the driver side and blew it into the eastbound lane on the Downing Bridge, crashing into a small SUV. The cleanup and high winds caused the bridge to shutdown for a time.
A church’s Easter-inspired display caused a few to raise some eyebrows in March. Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church hung a make-shift mannequin from a tree to represent what they say is the betrayal and ultimate suicide of Judas, the disciple who betrayed Jesus.
Now, this is definitely something you do not see every day, but also not something you’ll likely forget anytime soon. Remember the armored personnel carrier that went through downtown Richmond? We thought so.
Joshua Philip Yabut - a first lieutenant assigned as the commander of the Petersburg-based Headquarters Company, 276th Engineer Battalion - is accused of taking the APC from Fort Pickett and driving it up I-95, through the city of Richmond driving down The Boulevard in Scott’s Addition, along Broad Street in “The Fan” before surrendering at East Broad and 11th Streets.
You also had a lot to say about this in your Facebook comments on this post.
Guilty.
That was the verdict a 12-person jury handed down in early December for James Fields Jr., the man who plowed into a crowd during the Unite the Right rally in August 2017. The jury recommend life, plus 419 year in prison.
It felt like winter had just arrived and before we knew it, some places had nearly a foot of snow! We hope you enjoyed the snow days! Even though it was a pain to drive in, it sure was pretty!
You even sent us some GORGEOUS photos! It just shows how beautiful our home is!
Here’s a look from the sky of the snow blanketing Richmond!
The snow caused the schools to close for a couple of days and a Prince George County family spent it building “Fluffy,” the 21-foot-tall snowman!
The Richmond Police Department released body cam and surveillance camera footage following the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters on I-95.
During a press conference, Police Chief Alfred Durham showed traffic cameras from the city of Richmond that showed Peters hitting another vehicle and not stopping.
Peters then crashed his car, exited the vehicle and ran onto to interstate.
The police body cam footage shows Officer Michael Nyantakyi call for backup while holding his stun gun.
Nyantakyi deployed his stun gun, but one of the prongs did not hit him, Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said Friday. Peters then attempts to grab the stun gun and does not back away from the officer.
Nyantakyi then fires his gun, and Peters eventually collapses. The entire incident lasted a mere 18 seconds.
We’ve finally made it to the most clicked story of 2018, which is a day that none of us will likely forget.
While Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc across the Carolinas with rain and flooding, it also spawned a deadly tornado outbreak across Central Virginia.
The National Weather Service said the outbreak of tornadoes on Sept. 17, was the most active tornado day in more than a year for Virginia with 10 confirmed tornadoes.
The first confirmed tornado was at 10:35 a.m. in Mecklenburg County. Then starting at 1:33 p.m. in Hanover, several more tornadoes were confirmed near Richmond, including one in Chesterfield that killed one person.
The NWS issued 28 tornado warnings that day, with many of those overlapping.
In a report from the NWS, the weather on Sept. 27, as remnants from Florence tracked north created “near-ideal conditions for low-topped supercells to produce tornadoes in the Richmond metro area."
Many of you sent videos as the storms tracked across the area.
