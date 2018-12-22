Pet Expo to benefit Henrico Humane Society

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - If you’re a pet lover, then this is the event for you and your furry pal!
The Henrico Humane Society is hosting their 19th Annual Pet Expo in January. The Pet Expo is both family and pet friendly.
Whether you’re looking for anything from dog treats to obedience training - you’re likely to find it at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. More than 50 vendors will be on site selling various pet-related items and services.
There are also plenty of activities planned, including a pet parade, puppy races, dog contests, an agility course, dog adoptions, caricatures and silent auctions.
“The Pet Expo is a fun and engaging indoor event for people who love their pets! Bring your family, your pet or come in search of your next canine companion; we truly have something for everyone,” said Henrico Humane Society president Shannon Troyka. “With more than 50 exhibitors, contests that involve pet participation and a host of fun activities your family will be entertained for hours.”
The proceeds benefit the Henrico Humane Society.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children under six and pets are free.
