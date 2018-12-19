Suspect in Henrico double-shooting who was captured in New York to be extradited

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The man suspected of a December 2018 double shooting in Henrico County will be returned to Virginia.
Abdool Zaman submitted a writ to stay in New York, where he was captured, but it was denied, according to Queens district attorney’s office.
Henrico police said Zaman will be extradited back to Virginia by March 28.
Zaman is accused of shooting and killed Vanessa Zaman and Leona Samlall, both of whom were 18. A medical examiner determined both were shot in the head.
The women are the suspect’s daughter and niece, according to family members.
