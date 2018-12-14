Judge upholds life sentence for boyfriend who hit woman with vehicle

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) - A judge upheld the jury’s recommendation of life in prison, plus an additional 11 years for two other charges for a man convicted of first degree murder in the death of a woman found on the side of a road in Louisa County.
A jury recommended life in prison plus 10 years for Gregory Veres, in the death of Dawn Marie Meade, 40.
“This is a tragic case where the Defendant killed his girlfriend and treated her worse than a dog. He killed her in the middle of the night and left her alone, cold, and in the dark, on the side of the road,” said Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty E. McGuire.
Officials said facts in the trial revealed Meade and Veres got into an argument over a restraining order, Meade then walked home.
According to a release, Veres hunted her down and drove off the road to hit her going 60 mph.
Detectives say a resident in the Blue Ridge Shores subdivision found Meade’s body in the early morning, off the 1100 block of Firehouse Drive. Meade was living at a relative’s house in the same subdivision.
Investigators believe she died after a hit-and-run crash that happened around midnight.
Orange paint outlined the path of the vehicle, which investigators say struck and killed the woman, leaving her near a tree.
"It's kind of eerie," said Joyce Palmer, who lives at the home, where the body was found.
Palmer says she heard a loud crash, overnight and immediately got out of bed.
"I got up and went outside and looked... and it was a white car coming out of the church parking lot... and it stopped in my driveway and went on," said Palmer.
However, she didn't see Meade's body until the morning hours, when sheriff's deputies and state police were already processing the scene.
Neighbors looked on, stunned.
"There were sheriff's deputies and state police... measuring, putting up tape. This whole area was taped off," said Melva Lines, who lives across from the crime scene.
The Louisa County Sheriff's Office says Veres is the woman's boyfriend.
