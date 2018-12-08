Petersburg police arrest 2 men in December shooting death

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg Police have arrested two suspects in a December 2018 homicide.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Navajo Court on Dec. 7, 2018, where Rakeem Davis, 31, of Petersburg, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at approximately 6:08 p.m. Davis was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Michael Clark, 23, and Antonio Smith, 24, both of Petersburg, were arrested in connection with the crime. Clark was arrested Jan. 9, 2019, and Smith was arrested Jan. 15, 2019.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at (804) 732-4222.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.