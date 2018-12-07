NBC12 Viewpoint: An inspired legacy - George H.W. Bush

By Kym Grinnage | email
This week we honored, and laid to rest George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States of America.
I remember reading the book, “The Bushes.” What impressed me most about the story of the Bush family was the remarkable story of George H. W. Bush. He was by all means a very self-made man.
He could have gone to work on Wall Street with his father and immediately picked up with the family business and found financial success, but obviously there was something greater that drove him. He wanted to be his own man.
The title hero gets used a lot these days, but when you think of the life of President Bush, one certainly must agree that hero is certainly a part of his legacy. There is a certain amount of unique courage that goes along with volunteering during wartime and then completing a mission as a pilot that nearly cost him his life.
Americans heard many stories of the thoughtfulness and kindness of George H.W. Bush in story after story during his remarkable funeral and memorials this week. Without question, George Bush had his detractors, but no one could say that he didn’t put his country first while at the same time keeping his faith, family and friends right by his side.
It was heartwarming to have the country pause and honor a man who was so humble that he never wanted to talk about his legacy. He lived his entire life and every minute with purpose and the result is an inspired legacy and a great example for us all.