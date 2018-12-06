You may be surprised by all the retailers that take trade-ins

(WXIX/WWBT) - Before you pull out that plastic to buy your holiday gifts, how about trading in some of the stuff you already have to help pay for them?
You may not realize it but many big retailers offer trade-in programs!
Amazon will take all sorts of stuff—through its trade-in program! Amazon buys things like Kindle e-readers, tablets, Bluetooth speakers and Echo devices, phones and video games. All you have to do is submit a trade-in request, and once it’s approved, use the prepaid shipping label to send in your stuff. Amazon pays with either a credit to your account, or an Amazon gift card.
Best Buy also takes a variety of electronics as trade-ins: Everything from phones to laptops and video games. In order to make the trade, you’ll need to take your stuff into a Best Buy store. If the trade’s accepted—you’ll get a gift card as payment.
Another popular trade-in spot is GameStop. GameStop is always looking for used video games, gaming systems and accessories, but they also buy used phones and tablets. Visit a store with your stuff to get an offer, and you can choose to be paid in either cash or store credit.
Other stores that take trade-ins include Half Price Books, Staples, Walmart and Target! Check out their websites for all of the fine print on those programs.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.