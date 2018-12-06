Witnesses say Fields was ‘calm’ before he drove into crowd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The defense continues to call witnesses to the stand in the James Fields state murder trial.
Jurors heard from a young couple, who have ties to the Richmond area, and who were in the car with Fields less than a hour before the fatal crash.
Hayden Calhoun from Chesterfield and his girlfriend, Sarah Bolstad, came to Charlottesville for the Unite the Right rally last year. Bolstad said Calhoun wanted to hear speakers associated with the Alt Right.
The two described seeing violence, brawls and tear gas between Unit the Right protesters and counter protesters. At some point in the day, they met Fields and another man Joshua Matthews, who told them they should all stick together. Bolsted and Calhoun described Fields as normal, calm said he didn’t seem angry.
He eventually drove them back to their car, and when asked to go to lunch with Fields and Matthews, the couple declined..
Bolsted told jurors they realized who Fields was when they saw his photo on the news. At first the decided they weren’t going to tell anyone, then changed their minds and contacted the FBI field office in Richmond.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.