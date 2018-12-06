Virginia joining 40 other states to combat robocalls

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia is joining 40 other states in an effort to stop robocalls.
Attorney General Mark Herring announced he is joining with 40 other state attorneys general in reviewing technology being developed by telecom companies to stop illegal calls.
Herring joined 34 attorneys general in October asking the Federal Communications Commission to allow more robocalls to be blocked.
The other states involved in the effort are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
