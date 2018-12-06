VDOT pre-treating I-95 ahead of weekend winter storm

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - With winter weather on its way, the Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing parts of I-95 to protect drivers.
Crews are pre-treating I-95 north of Richmond in advance of a snow storm that may move through the area Sunday and Monday.
Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, VDOT will apply salt brine to travel lanes and exit ramps in the Fredericksburg area. The work will start on the southbound side and is expected to last until about 3 p.m.
Another round of treatment will take place Friday for the same time period.
Roads are expected to dry before the weekend, which allows for the roads to be pre-treated to prevent ice from bonding with the pavement.
The forecast calls for snow across western and southern Virginia with Richmond near the edge of the storm.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.