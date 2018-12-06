Santos-Silva, Evans lead VCU to big road win at Texas

The second half was also close the entire way. Dylan Osetkowski’s dunk with 7:44 to play gave the Longhorns a 49-45 lead, but VCU rattled off the next seven points to surge in front. Santos-Silva’s lay-up with 5:18 remaining tied the game at 49, and Sean Mobley splashed home a three-pointer from the wing the next trip down the court to put the Rams in front, 52-49. They would hold a 54-53 advantage with six seconds left, and Matt Coleman’s three-point attempt was off the mark at the buzzer to seal the victory for VCU.