Santos-Silva, Evans lead VCU to big road win at Texas

AUSTIN, TX (WWBT) - Last year, Shaka Smart handed VCU a loss in his return to the Siegel Center with Texas. On Wednesday night, the Rams returned the favor.
Marcus Santos-Silva tallied his first career double-double with 10 points and 16 rebound and Marcus Evans added 16 points, as the Rams came up with two key late stops to nip the Longhorns, 54-53, in Austin.
The two teams would go back and forth during the first half, with Texas opening up a five point lead, only to see VCU come back and take a 32-31 lead into the break.
The second half was also close the entire way. Dylan Osetkowski’s dunk with 7:44 to play gave the Longhorns a 49-45 lead, but VCU rattled off the next seven points to surge in front. Santos-Silva’s lay-up with 5:18 remaining tied the game at 49, and Sean Mobley splashed home a three-pointer from the wing the next trip down the court to put the Rams in front, 52-49. They would hold a 54-53 advantage with six seconds left, and Matt Coleman’s three-point attempt was off the mark at the buzzer to seal the victory for VCU.
De’Riante Jenkins chipped in 12 points for the Rams, and Santos-Silva added five steals to his stat line. In addition, Evans was a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line.
VCU was victorious, despite shooting 28 percent from the floor for the game.
The Rams improve to 7-2 and travel to Charlottesville to face fourth-ranked Virginia on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30.
