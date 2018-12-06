News to know Dec. 5: George H.W. Bush funeral; children’s medicine recall; police shoot, kill stabbing suspect

Top headlines from Dec. 5
By Brian Tynes | December 6, 2018

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The final funeral ceremony for President George H.W. Bush will be held today as he is laid to rest at his presidential library on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Final farewell

Bush’s body will be transported to the burial site by a special train engine named in his honor – Locomotive 4141.

Mourners pay respects to former President George H.W. Bush in Houston

How you can contribute

Richmond-area funeral homes are giving the public a chance to express their condolences to the Bush family. Five funeral home locations have a condolence book mourners can sign that will be sent directly to the Bush family.

George H. W. Bush Funeral

Check your cabinet

A recall of children’s Ibuprofen was announced Wednesday because the medicine may be stronger than advertised. The medicine may leave children at a greater risk of kidney injury. So far, no adverse reactions have been reported to the manufacturer.

GF Default - Recall on infant ibuprofen oral suspension

What else is happening?

Weather

A little ice may be on some roads this morning. It’s not going to warm up too much Thursday, but at least the sun will be out.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday is cold, but sunny

What day is it?

Thursday, Dec. 6 – National Microwave Oven Day

Adoptable Animal

Having lasagna for Christmas? Adopt Garfield today.

The Sixth Pet of Christmas is Garfield! Garfield is a gorgeous two year old kitty with golden eyes! He is sweet and...

Posted by Hanover Humane Society on Thursday, December 6, 2018

