‘He didn’t seem angry:’ couple met suspect hours before car plowed into crowd

Edmund Davidson, associated with the Sons of Confederate Veterans testified to being in Charlottesville during the rally in order to see the Robert E. Lee statue and be “present" to say the statue should still stand. He was invited to go by some friends. He was able to get into Emancipation Park to see the statue and also noticed “people in the street." Davidson says he spoke with others who said they traveled to Charlottesville in support of the statue as well. Davidson had a small camera with him, and decided to take photos of the crowd. Months later he realized he had taken photos of Fields. He told jurors he also captured photos of a man who appeared to have been sprayed with a chemical in the face, and while a woman poured milk on the mans face, a VSP trooper was just looking at the man, Davidson says doing nothing more. He also took photos of smoke n the street, and testified to being in the park when the unlawful assembly was declared, saying he was cornered unsure how to get out of the area, while also being under the threat of arrest. Among the 34 photos he captured the day of the rally was a sign that said “this machine kills fascists.”