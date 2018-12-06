Gilyard, Spiders roll past Coppin State

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Jacob Gilyard scored 14 points and dished out five assists and Richmond led by as many as 36, as the Spiders rolled past Coppin State, 82-47. It marks back-to-back wins for Richmond, the first non-conference winning streak since November of 2016.
Grant Golden scored seven of the Spiders' first ten points and Gilyard added two three-pointers to spark a 19-4 Richmond run to start the game. The lead would grow to 29-6, and the Spiders would hold a 43-16 advantage at halftime.
Richmond continued to lead comfortably through the second half, and got its entire bench into the game.
Gilyard led four Spiders in double figures in scoring. Grant Golden posted his third double-double of the season with 13 points and eleven rebounds. Andre Gustavson added 12 points and Souleymane Koureissi chipped in ten points. Richmond assisted on 19 of its 30 field goals.
The Spiders improve to 4-5 on the season, doubling last season’s non-conference win total, and hit the court again on December 15 when the Spiders host Oral Roberts.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.