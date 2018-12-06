Forecast: Cold and Dry, then watching for snow for Sunday and Monday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dry and chilly weather is expected for the next several days with below average temperatures. First Alert Weather Days for Sunday and Monday for a chance of snow.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows in the mid and upper 20s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY; Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
FIRST ALERT for Sunday into Monday, we are watching a storm arriving from the south that’ll have plenty of cold air to work with. We are monitoring Sunday into Monday for POTENTIAL snow in Richmond. Check out the latest blog post. A big snow is looking more likely along I-81′s southern section and south into North Carolina. Richmond still has the potential for a decent snow even as the latest computer guidance trends south.
SUNDAY: Snow possible. Arrives by early afternoon in Richmond. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Snow possible with biggest impacts in Southern. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
