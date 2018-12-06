The Children’s Hospital of Richmond taking donations

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon is back.
All proceeds go toward research and the Children’s Hospital of Virginia.
Those who’ve come and gone to the facility say it’s life changing.
A quick phone call and a small donation is all the local partnering radio stations are asking for.
Your contributions make sure children like 8-year-old Charlotte with type one diabetes grow up into healthy adults like Alexa Nixon.
“This facility gave me my life back,” the 25-year-old said.
Nixon remembers what it was like to be one of the 500 kids treated a day at the children’s hospital.
She had six surgeries to remove a brain tumor and was told she’d never walk again, but the staff here made sure that wasn’t the case.
Not only did Nixon walk home after therapy, she continued swimming and volleyball.
“The care from many of these nurses made me realize that this is my destiny to be in the medical field,” Nixon said.
She’s now a registered nurse at VCU working alongside the doctors that helped save her live 13 years ago.
“I got a teddy bear when I was first admitted here...and when I look at it, I know if I can go through that, I can go through anything.” Nixon
The radio-thon goes until 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. You can call 288-KIDS to make a donation.
